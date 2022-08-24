News from the Bitterroot Valley Board of Realtors

In 1988 a group of real estate licensees in the Bitterroot Valley made a bold move to charter the Bitterroot Valley Board of Realtors. By taking this step, they were telling the public and their own members that this group belonged to the National Association of Realtors. By doing so, they publicly announced their adherence to a Code of Ethics. According to Sharon Dedmon, president of the Bitterroot Valley Board of Realtors, this is what separates Realtors from real estate licensees.

“Those pioneers set the stage for the vibrant group of over 230 real estate industry professionals that comprise the current membership of the Bitterroot Valley Board of Realtors in 2022,” said Dedmon, who was also named BVBOR Realtor of the Year for 2022. “Our membership also includes Realtor member appraisers and other industry related affiliate partners.”

Dedmon said the Board’s mission is three-fold. Their first goal is to bring together individuals in the industry who subscribe to the NAR Code of Ethics and high standards of professional conduct and to provide them the opportunity to grow professionally through continuing education. The ability to network with other industry professional is another benefit.

Secondly, the Bitterroot Valley Board of Realtors works to facilitate better communication among members and the general public,” said Dedmon.

“The third part of the mission really sets us apart from other industry professionals,” she said. “We don’t just protect and promote our interests – we are also committed to advocate for the rights of private property owners. Through our devoted Government Affairs Committee we closely monitor legislation and issues that affect real property and the use of the land. Some great examples are the successful effort to ban the use of Realty Transfer Taxes, the continued effort in creating sensible Waste Water Treatment Regulations, and the effort to keep CI-121 off the November 2022 ballot. You will find Realtors in virtually every service club and organization in the Valley. Your home town is our home town.”

Dedmon said the American dream of owning a home is alive and well in the Bitterroot Valley. “Our goal is to make sure future generations can achieve that dream,” said Dedmon. “Our members have a seat at the table for Affordable Housing Initiatives and the Governor’s Task Force.”

Dedmon said that their members are committed to maintaining the natural beauty of the Valley while allowing for the growth that the market demands in a manner that is fair to landowners. She said the Bitterroot Valley Board of Realtors is constantly working to build better communities.

Sales statistics from the Board of Realtors and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for all of Ravalli County from January 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022:

Residential

Active: 211

Pending: 97

Closed: 434 w/ Volume: $296M

Land

Active: 143

Pending: 17

Sold: 133 w/ Volume: $46M