Hog Trough Fire Update 8-19-22

August 19, 2022

HOG TROUGH FIRE

Hog Trough Fire Location: 18 miles SE of Hamilton, MT

Fuse Lake Fire Location: 7 miles NE of Hog Trough Fire

Both fires are near the Skalkaho Highway

Start Dates: 7/19/2022 (Hog Trough) & 8/14/2022 (Fuse Lake) Cause: Lightning (both fires)

Size: 1,637 combined acres Completion: 74% (Hog Trough) Containment: 15% (Fuse Lake)

Combined Resources: Personnel: 197 Engines: 2 Helicopters: 3 Crews: 6

CENTRAL MONTANA T3 TEAM; INCIDENT COMMANDER: SHANE MARTIN

CURRENT STATUS

Yesterday on the Hog Trough Fire, two Wildland Fire Modules strengthened and improved fireline in the Weasel Creek area on the southwest flank of the fire with assistance from aerial resources. Today, they will continue to check up fire along the southern flank of the fire. Crews will scout for areas to tie in fireline between Weasel Creek and the 75 Road. Chipping operations will continue today on the 711 road system and 75 Road. To the southeast, the Helena Hotshot crew will scout for a wet draw in the Signal Rock area to tie in with the 5071 Road and prevent the fire from moving to the north. Type 2 helicopters will again be utilized provide bucket drops to cool the fire, minimize spread outside of previous burned areas, and extinguish areas of heat. With today’s hot and dry weather, fire activity and smoke will likely increase and moderate perimeter growth is expected.

Yesterday on the Fuse Lake Fire, fire crews built fireline, and installed water tanks and hose lays. Today, crews will improve and secure fireline, continue to lay hose, and mop up isolated heat pockets within the fire’s perimeter. Helicopters will fly supply missions and fill water tanks with buckets. This fire has a full containment strategy focused on reducing fire impacts to private lands, the Skalkaho Highway corridor and Rock Creek drainage.

WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOR

Hot and generally dry conditions will continue today, with light easterly winds. Moisture will slowly build over the fire area today and tomorrow bringing the possibility of thunderstorms and isolated showers. Gusty outflow winds and a chance of lightning will accompany thunderstorms. Fire behavior on the Fuse Lake Fire will include creeping and smoldering. The Hog Trough Fire will see single and group tree torching and short-range spotting along the south flank and minimal fire behavior with creeping and smoldering in other areas.

CLOSURES AND SPECIAL MESSAGES

Specific closure information can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8258/.

Road Closures:

• Skalkaho Highway (Highway 38) is open.

• Skalkaho Road (Forest Service road 75) and Forest Service road 711 are both closed at the junction of Skalkaho Highway, including the ancillary roads leading from the 711 Road. Skalkaho Road is open past Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).

• Forest Service roads 5070 and 5071 are closed.

Trail Closures:

• Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail #313 at the gate.

• Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.

• A section of the Bitterroot Rock Creek Divide Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.

• Skalkaho Creek – Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503.

Fire Restrictions:

• Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on all Bitterroot National Forest lands in Montana. See mtfireinfo.org for more specific restrictions information.