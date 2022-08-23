Hamilton, Florence look to repeat state titles

by Scott Sacry

The football teams from Class B Florence and Class A Hamilton have a lot in common. Both went undefeated last year, both won state titles last year, both lost key players and return key players, and both are ready to put 2021 behind them and focus on the 2022 season.

Hamilton’s head coach Bryce Carver is in his ninth year with the program and his sixth year as head coach. When asked about defending the state title, Carver said, “We don’t like to think of it in terms of defending a state championship. Rather, we take the attitude that it’s time to go chase another one!”

“We had a great preseason, and a great turnout with 62 kids coming out. The kids are working hard and coming into form,” said Carver. “Two-a-days were challenging because of the heat. In my nine years coaching at Hamilton this has been the hottest by far.” To alleviate the effects of the heat Hamilton practiced early in the morning and later at night.

Much like Hamilton, Florence also wants to focus on 2022. Florence head coach Pat Duchien said, “We challenged this year’s team to not ride on the coattails of last year’s team. They need to create their own identity for 2022.”

“We have had a great fall camp,” said Duchien. “We have a current roster of 55 kids, which is a lot for a Class B school. The boys have been working hard and we’re rounding into shape. Relentless is the key word for this group. In all things we want to be ‘relentless’.”

The Hamilton Broncs lost some key players from last year’s team, but are returning eight starters. “We bring back a lot of experience,” said Carver, “a lot of guys who have been state champions, a lot of guys who were all-state and all-conference last year.” Key returning all-state players from last year include Eli Taylor, Andrew Burrows, Lucas Lant, Derrick Saltzman, and Liam O’Connell.

One big position to fill in is quarterback. Junior Tyson Bauder is set to be this year’s starter, replacing all-state quarterback Tyson Rostad from last year. Bauder was a second team all-conference corner and honorable mention receiver last year. He also finished 4th at state last spring in the 100-meter dash. “He has plenty of in-game experience and is getting more comfortable every day at quarterback,” said Carver.

The Florence Falcons also lost key players from last year’s team, but they have a solid foundation to build on. “We definitely have some big holes to fill,” said Duchien, “but the kids are working hard and we’re getting the gaps filled with new faces. We have a large group of seniors and juniors who will lead this team.” Two key returning players are all-state quarterback Pat Duchien Jr. and all-state defensive end Colten Rice.

Duchien has high praise for his coaching staff. “Really, I’m in more of a manager role, the other coaches are what make this whole thing run,” said Duchien. “They put in mass amounts of effort and time. They’re always working on something to make the kids better. They’re tremendous and are the reason for our success!”

Carver is also quick to give credit to his coaching staff for the team’s success. “We have an excellent coaching staff with years and years of experience. It definitely makes my life easier to have such a great staff.”

Hamilton will start the season at Corvallis on Thursday, August 25th at 7 p.m. “Corvallis has a lot of guys coming back and a great coaching staff, so it will be a challenge,’’ said Carver.

Florence will play Manhattan on Friday, August 26th at 7 p.m. at Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. “Manhattan has a new head coach, so we have to be prepared for anything. Manhattan kids are always tough, so we better be ready,” said Duchien.