Full plate of games to kick off high school fall season

by Scott Sacry

Bitterroot Valley High School sports will be in full swing this weekend. Between Darby, Hamilton, Corvallis, Victor, Stevensville, and Florence, there are 32 varsity teams, which include six football teams, six volleyball teams, six cheer squads, five cross country teams, three girls soccer teams, three boys soccer teams, and three golf teams, and that’s not counting all the JV, Freshman, and middle school teams. Needless to say, there are a lot of school sports going on in the next couple of months. Student athletes, parents, volunteers, referees, and coaches have dedicated a lot of time and effort to these activities. Our communities are better because of this, so win or lose, get out there and show your support!

Here’s a breakdown of the high school sports activities for the upcoming weekend. Times may be subject to change.

Thursday, August 25th

Golf: Corvallis, Hamilton, and Stevensville at Ronan, 10 a.m.

Soccer: Corvallis hosts Polson, Boys 12pm, Girls 2 p.m.

Football: Stevensville hosts Columbia Falls ,7 p.m.

Football: Hamilton at Corvallis, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Darby hosts Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Florence at Choteau Tourney

Friday, August 26th

Football: Darby hosts Troy, 6 p.m.

Football: Florence vs Manhattan at Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Tip Off tournament at Hamilton, including Hamilton, Corvallis, and Stevensville

Volleyball: Darby at Philipsburg, time TBD

Volleyball: Florence at Choteau Tourney

Soccer: Hamilton at Columbia Falls, Girls 3 p.m., Boys 5 p.m..

Soccer: Stevensville at Lone Peak, Girls 2 p.m., Boys 4 p.m..

Cross Country: Florence at Libby Invitational

Saturday, August 27th

Cross Country: 10 a.m. at Corvallis, including Corvallis, Hamilton, Stevensville, and Darby.

Football: Victor hosts Arlee, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Tip Off tournament at Hamilton including Hamilton, Corvallis and Stevensville

Volleyball: Florence at Choteau Tourney

Soccer: Corvallis at Bigfork, Girls 12 p.m., Boys 2 p.m.

Soccer: Hamilton hosting Billings Central, Girls 11 a.m., Boys 1 p.m.

Soccer: Stevensville at Livingston, Girls 10 a.m., Boys 12 p.m.