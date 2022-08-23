Estate Sale – Stevensville

Amazing W. Lukas Estate Sale – 113 Boardwalk, Stevi -Thursday-Sunday. 8/25 (9-3, prices firm) 8/26 (9-2), 8/27 (9-2), 8/28 (9-1, everything is ½ price or offer). The house is also for sale! Complete sale of quality & brand new items everywhere! Kitchen everything with many new small appliances (still in the box), full bed and 2 twin beds, bedding, 15 snuggle blankets, oak rocker, new couch, oak table & matching hutch, nice lamps, TVs, dressers, oak roll top desk, women’s clothing 10 to XXL (lots of brand-new clothing with the tags intact), 50 pairs of name brand shoes 7-9 (several new), W’s collection of cowgirl hats, 30 W’s winter coats, Montana Silversmith’s & Dillard’s Jewelry (new in the box), plus more jewelry, patio furniture, yard art, Sole exercise bike, 3 vacuums (1 new in the box), beautiful art & decorative wall items, card making supplies, nice side tables, large lighted Christmas animals & nice decorations, exercise equipment, barbeque, tools, cow hide rug, unusual collectibles (vintage drapery, hardware, light fixtures, hats, purses, etc.), Bose system, freezer, large dog crates, ladders, snow blower, leaf blower, & SO MUCH MORE! House & 2 garages are full! Bring your lunch. You will want to spend the day here!! NO EARLIES – CASH.

Share this: