Darby Schools to hold ‘Dreamin’ for Darby’ fundraiser

The Darby School District will be hosting a benefit concert fundraiser featuring Texas country star Harry Luge on Saturday, August 6 at the Richard Cromwell Memorial Rodeo Grounds in Darby. This family-friendly event, “Dreamin’ for Darby,” is open to the public with a suggested donation of $25 per family at the door.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit Darby school infrastructure upgrades and the Darby Schools Excellence Fund (DSEF), which was established in 2003 with parallel goals of providing students and staff with the financial support needed to enhance classroom achievement. An advisor or representative from any school club, class, group, or organization may apply for financial support for various projects throughout the year.

“This collaboration between the school district and our community is one of the pillars that will aid with the positive climate and culture that is being built not only in the district, but also the community,” says incoming Darby Superintendent Tony Biesiot. “There is encouraging momentum building right now by the individuals that call Darby home. We welcome all to join us at this event to enjoy the live music and celebrate our outstanding students, teachers, administration, and staff, and pride and tradition of Darby.”

A silent auction will kick off when doors open at 5PM, followed by a short program and live auction starting at 6PM. The concert will start at 7PM. Dinner and drinks will be available for purchase from local Bitterroot businesses Double K Ranch and the Silver Coin, with free activities for kids including face painting, jewelry making and lawn games.

For more information about the event, contact Tony Biesiot at 406-821-3841 x 1314 or [email protected] To listen to Harry Luge, visit harrylugemusic.com.