Cancelled – Stevensville Budget Hearing

PUBLIC HEARING CANCELED

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FY22-23 PRELIMINARY BUDGET MONDAY, AUGUST 22, 2022 @ 7:00PM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

That the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a public hearing on August 22, 2022, at 7:00 pm at the Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870 for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the Preliminary FY22-23 Budget.

A copy of the preliminary budget is available for review on the Town’s website, townofstevensville.com<http://townofstevensville.com> and at the office of the Town Clerk located at Town Hall. FY22-23 Budget Approval will be considered at the regular meeting of the Town Council on Thursday September 8, 2022, @ 7:00 pm.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the preliminary budget. Comments may be given orally at the public hearing or submitted in writing via email to [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]> or US mail to Town of Stevensville Attention Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 pm on August 22, 2022. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

**THE PUBLIC HEARING MENTIONED ABOVE HAS BEEN CANCELED AND WILL BE RESCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE, PUBLIC NOTICE WILL BE POSTED IN THE BITTERROOT STAR NEWSPAPER AND AT TOWN HALL**

