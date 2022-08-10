Annual Bitterroot River Clean-Up this Saturday

The Bitter Root Water Forum invites you to help clean up the Bitterroot River on Saturday, August 13 in their annual Bitterroot River Clean-Up. Volunteers sign up online for a walking site or floating stretch along the Bitterroot from Sula and Painted Rocks to Missoula, and clean up on their own timeline. Visit brwaterforum.org/clean-up to sign up for your section or learn more. Volunteers who sign up will receive a voucher for one free pint of locally-brewed beer from one of three breweries from Darby to Stevensville. Vouchers can be redeemed from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at Blacksmith Brewing in Stevensville, Bitter Root Brewing in Hamilton, or Brigand Taphouse & Brewery in Darby.

“The River Clean-Up has become a staple event for our Bitterroot community, and such a fun one for friends and families to participate in,” says Alex Ocañas, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Water Forum. “At a time when the challenges facing our communities can sometimes feel daunting, our River Clean-Up provides a rewarding opportunity where your positive impact is immediate, and visibly helps improve this place we all love by keeping our river in its most beautiful, healthy state.”

Volunteers can clean up on their own schedule. Volunteers can join their nearest after-event celebration from 4 to 7 pm at Blacksmith Brewing in Stevensville, Bitter Root Brewing in Hamilton, or Brigand Taphouse & Brewery in Darby. Trash drop off locations will be available to volunteers all day on Saturday, the 13th.

Large trash (i.e. fridges, recliners, bathtubs, etc., or full truck loads) must be dropped off at River Park in Hamilton, where a large dumpster will be available and volunteers present

to help unload. Small trash can be dumped at Blacksmith Brewing, Bitter Root Brewing, or Brigand Taphouse, where small dumpsters will be available on Saturday the 13th. Dumpsters and collection service have been donated by Bitterroot Disposal.

The Water Forum has hosted 10 years of River Clean Up. Volunteers pull around 2,000 pounds of trash from the River each year during the Clean-Up, with 2021’s total at 1,727 pounds. Each year, one volunteer will be recognized with a trophy and a prize for the “Best Trash” found during the Clean Up. Past winners found a bathtub, a recliner, a wagon wheel, and a car dashboard. You can sign up to volunteer by visiting the Bitter Root Water Forum webpage at www.brwaterforum.org/clean-up, calling the office at 406-375-2272, or stopping in at 178 S 2nd St in Hamilton. All participants are encouraged to visit the Clean Up webpage to read event guidelines.

A pre-event Pint Night at Higherground Brewery will kick off the festivities on Thursday, August 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. A portion of every beer sold will benefit the Water Forum and the River Clean Up effort.

The Bitter Root Water Forum would like to thank the event sponsors: Bitterroot Conservation District, Fly Fishers of the Bitterroot, Bitterroot Trout Unlimited, Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association, Bitter Root Brewing, Bitterroot Disposal, Brigand Taphouse and Brewery, Clearwater Credit Union, Farmers State Bank, Evans Ace Hardware, Payne West Insurance, Triple Creek Ranch, First Security Bank, TrailWest Bank, Geum Environmental Consulting.