Trustee Appointment – Stevensville Elementary School District

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE APPOINTMENT

Notice is hereby given, that pursuant to Montana Codes Annotated, the

appointment of one (1) trustee position for the Stevensville Public Schools will

take place at the regular board meeting scheduled for August 9, 2022, at 7:00pm.

The term of the position is until May 2023. Interested parties must be of voting

age, reside within the Stevensville Elementary School District and submit a letter

of interest to the District Clerk at no later than 4:00 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Interviews will take place August 9, 2022, at the regularly scheduled board

meeting.

Stevensville Public Schools

District Office

300 Park Street

Stevensville, MT 59870

BS 7-20, 7-27-22.