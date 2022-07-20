Trustee Appointment – Stevensville Elementary School District

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE APPOINTMENT
Notice is hereby given, that pursuant to Montana Codes Annotated, the
appointment of one (1) trustee position for the Stevensville Public Schools will
take place at the regular board meeting scheduled for August 9, 2022, at 7:00pm.
The term of the position is until May 2023. Interested parties must be of voting
age, reside within the Stevensville Elementary School District and submit a letter
of interest to the District Clerk at no later than 4:00 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Interviews will take place August 9, 2022, at the regularly scheduled board
meeting.
Stevensville Public Schools
District Office
300 Park Street
Stevensville, MT 59870
BS 7-20, 7-27-22.
