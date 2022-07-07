Summons – Jones adoption

ISSUED

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF RACHAEL CATRICE JONES, Minor Child.

DARRAN BURLEIGH and RENEE BURLEIGH, Petitioners, v. MICHAEL ROY JONES, Father, and ALYSSA BRITTANY MARIE WADDELL

Dept. 2.

Cause No.: DA-19-23

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO RESPONDENTS MICHAEL ROY JONES AND ALYSSA BRITTANY MARIE WADDELL: YOU, THE RESPONDENTS, ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Verified Joint Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption in this ation which is filed in the office of the Clerk of the above-named Court, and to file your answer and serve a copy of your answer upon the petitioner within twenty-one days after the date of the last publication hereof. If you fail to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Dated this 26th day of May, 2022.

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

By: Michelle Goldman

