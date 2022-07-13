Production Manager – Missoula Concrete Construction

Production Manager



Qualified applicants MAIL resumes to:

Bc Concrete Inc. dba Missoula Concrete Construction

Attn: Adam Bauer

PO Box 16086

Missoula, MT 59808

Missoula Concrete Construction operating out of Missoula, MT has an opening for 1 Production Manager. Duties include the following: Analyze and assess materials and manpower needed to create the designed products. Create molds necessary to produce desired products. Create molds necessary to produce desired precast structure. Review and identify best batch that make composition for concrete for the structure. Ensure appropriate stressing mechanism are installed to provide strength in the finished concrete products. Ensure efficient and optimal concrete mix is utilized per structural component. Identify optimal cure times and stress times for precast concrete structure to achieve design specifications for strength, load, and deflections. Oversee destructive testing to make sure that products meet engineers design specification. Supervises 8-12 production personnel per project.

Minimum Requirements: Applicants must have High School Diploma or equivalent, with 3 years of experience in recast concrete.

Alternate: Associates Degree with 2 years experience in precast concrete.