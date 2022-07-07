Meeting – Mill Creek Irrigators

Notice of Annual Mill Creek Irrigation District Meeting

An annual meeting of the Mill Creek Irrigation District will be held at the Corvallis Grange Hall on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 6:00 pm. The Grange is located at 130 Dutch Hill Road. The status of Mill Lake Dam and repairs, setting the annual share amount, annual financial report, meeting new board members and other relevant business will be discussed.

For more information, please contact Board Members Tim Abney (406-381-3198), Matt Bischof (406-880-2364), or Geoff Mahar (406-360-6496).

