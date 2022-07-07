Hamilton council moves on rabbit issue

by Nathan Boddy

The Hamilton City Council has once again tackled the issue of feral rabbits within city limits. The Committee of the Whole met on Tuesday, June 28th to discuss what Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf describes as a rising number of citizen concerns about the animals. Farrenkopf says that calls began to increase about a year ago, and that the city is, “getting a lot of calls from residents here in Hamilton asking us to do something about the rabbits.” He adds, “It has risen to the level where the city council wants to take action on these rabbits.”

To that end, the council discussed options for removal of the animals, and it was decided that the city would begin with an education campaign to let citizens know that the rabbits are indeed a feral population that does not fall under the jurisdictional protection of the city, county or state. How the number of rabbits in Hamilton rose to the current population has been a point of speculation, but Farrenkopf says, “As rabbits have a tendency to do, the rabbits have multiplied.” While the city begins to get the word out, a trapper will be contracted to begin removal of the animals.

There is already a $2000 line item within the budget that the council has chosen to use for the removal project. Their hope is that citizens who also wish to see the removal of the rabbits will share in the cost of a set-up fee for traps, as well as pay for the per-rabbit removal fee of $5.00 per rabbit. Farrenkopf says that the rabbits will not be wasted, but used as food both for human consumption and some given to the ‘Raptors of the Rockies,’ program in Florence.

“They will go to good use,” says Farrenkopf about the rabbits, pointing out that the research he has done shows this as the best possible approach. Relocation of the animals would only spread the overpopulation, the animal shelter does not accept rabbits, and having the rabbits spayed and/or neutered was not feasible. Ultimately, trapping and usage of the meat was chosen by the council.

The City of Hamilton asks residents not to feed the rabbits, to not attempt to relocate the rabbits, and to not discharge firearms within city limits. Furthermore, says Farrenkopf, “People should not try to handle the rabbits. They’re totally cute, but people should not handle them.”

Anyone who would like to have the rabbits in their vicinity removed, or with questions, can contact the City of Hamilton at 406-363-2101.