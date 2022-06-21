Women Encouraging Voting (WEV)

by Mary Fahnestock-Thomas, Hamilton

Our vote is our voice. If we don’t vote, we relinquish our voice to those people who do vote. Why should we trust them to speak for us and for our good?

On Thursday, 30 June 2022, from noon to 1 pm, at BJ’s Family Restaurant in Hamilton, women of all persuasions are invited to meet for lunch and to personalize “Postcards to Swing States,” to help get out the vote in places where Americans may not realize how much power they have to shape their own future and ours.

The effort is non-partisan. Postcards, a choice of messages, pens, and some stamps will be provided. Your lunch is on you and we ask that you spend at least $10 to help cover the cost of the room. Donations to the cost of supplies and stamps are appreciated but not required.

If enough women are interested in participating, we’ll offer the same opportunity every last Thursday of the month until the general election in November.

Why aren’t we gathering to send such postcards to Montana voters? Because so far no organization or individual has stepped up to supply the postcards and I am not able to do it myself. How about you?

If you want to join us, email me at [email protected] BEFORE Monday, 27 June 2022. I hope there will be lots of us!