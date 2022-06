NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given to the person hereinafter named and to whom it may concern. For enforcement of a lien in the amount of $670, Venture West Storage, LLC, located at 1008 Hwy 93 N. Victor, MT, 59875, will sell the contents of storage unit E7, occupied by Raquel Murray, at auction to the highest bidder. Auction will be held at Venture West Storage, unit E7, on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

BS 6-22-22.