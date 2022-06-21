Stolen from Riverside Cemetery graveside

by Ardee Weiss, Stevensville

Our dearest friend has not been buried for even two weeks and her large red crackle glass vase with many silk flowers of roses, phlox, lilacs, has been stolen. The thief dumped the rocks from it on top of the grave. Worse things have happened yet this seems so callous, no respect, no empathy. I hope they have regret and return it. This is the first grave in the first row of the new section of Riverside Cemetery south of Stevensville, there hasn’t even been time for a Memorial Stone to be placed.