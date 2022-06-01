Stevensville Western Heritage Days scheduled

Stevensville Western Heritage Days, the first major Bitterroot festival of the season, is scheduled for June 24th and 25th in downtown Stevensville. The festival is set to be the usual fun weekend for the whole family, although there are a few changes this year.

Bed races have been added as the big competitive event for this year. Five-person teams will race to the finish line with one team member on the bed! The public will have a chance to bet on the team they think will win (and perhaps even the one they think will come in last) at a calcutta event on Friday night at the Tin Can Bar & Draft Room. Anyone interested in helping with the bed race should contact Jean at 239-4354.

There will also be a “Bucket Brigade” contest pitting law enforcement against firefighters. Look for some pretty wet contestants during that one!

Kids can sign up for a Kids’ Chuck Wagon Cook-off in which they have to cook specific menu items using the old-fashioned chuck wagon methods. The entries are judged for a chance to win prizes. For entry info, contact Terri Larson at (951)212-7478. There won’t be an adult cook-off this year, but there will be free beef samples available courtesy of the Montana Beef Council.

A Salish cultural presentation with drumming and dancing will take place on Historic St. Mary’s Mission grounds along with tours, and Fort Owen State Park will also be open for tours.

All the usual downtown activities will take place, including an expanded farmers market/craft fair (vendor info at www.bitterrootstar.com), horse-drawn wagon rides, beer garden, food court, street dance featuring “Outlaws and Lawmen” and bounce houses.

A celebration of the new splash pad, which is currently under construction at Lewis & Clark Park, is also in the works for Friday night. That event is being organized by the Stevensville Civic Club.

Major sponsors of this year’s event are A2Z Personnel, First Security, Clearwater Credit Union, and the Bitterroot Star.

The Bitterroot 50-Mile Garage Sale also takes place on the same weekend, bringing lots of additional shoppers to the valley.

For more information on Western Heritage Days, contact Victoria at (406)207-8793 or Liz at (406)880-2007. Watch the Star for further details.