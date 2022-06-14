Sapphire Lutheran Homes concert series kicks off Friday

The Sapphire Lutheran Homes free Summer Concert Series kicks off its tenth year this Friday, June 17th at 7 p.m. The series runs June 17th, June 24th, July 1st and July 8th. Dominic Farrenkopf, Director of Community Life at Sapphire and concert organizer, is very excited for this summer’s series. “We have some very unique bands coming to entertain us this summer,” said Farrenkopf. “Ronnie Riptide and the Riptones is a Montana based band, but the other bands are out of state and most likely will not be heard anywhere else in western Montana this summer.”

Along with the music, there will be food trucks, lemonade, and popcorn for purchase. There will be one dollar raffles, and of course…free ice cream!

“We’re excited to bring back the food court and raffle,” said Farrenkopf. “Having the free ice cream at intermission is going to make people very happy too. The ice cream is a very popular feature with our guests and Sapphire is pleased to provide the ice cream. The concerts are family friendly and a great way to gather as a community.”

Farrenkopf commented on the community support. “This concert series is free to the community because of the generosity and benevolence of local businesses and individuals who share their time, treasures and talents to bring us the series. We are extremely grateful for our sponsors. The support of the concert series shows the tight woven fabric that makes our vibrant community a great place to live, work, play and visit.”

Sapphire Lutheran Homes asks that you bring a lawn chair or blanket, some friends and spread out on their large lawn to enjoy the music!

“Ronnie Riptide and the Riptones” will perform a high energy Surf, Soul and Tropical Rock show! This group of entertainers and musicians have been around for over 45 years, constantly evolving musically and offering audiences of all ages an eye and ear full of entertainment. In the early 70’s they were a group of college friends playing music at frat parties and school dances. As they became popular, they branched out into the nightclub scene and earned a reputation that landed them them at entertainment venues around the USA and world. They put on a show that was engaging and current with the times and places that their audiences loved. Of course, it had to be danceable, it had to be visual, it had to be filled with sing-along moments and it had to be memorable. This is still a high-powered show from the first note to the last!

On Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. “Garth Live!” will perform. Garth Live! is a stunning tribute to the music of Garth Brooks featuring the uncanny resemblance Drew Baloh has to legendary country music icon Garth Brooks. This multimedia production is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the 90’s country era. From Garth’s earliest hits to Central Park, Garth Live! will take you on a Country music journey that is unmatched.

On Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m., “Elton vs. Billy” will perform. You know the music, the costumes, and the show, but whose songs will win? See the energetic showdown between two of the greatest piano songwriters of all time and all their best hits from the 70’s and 80’s. Featuring a high energy live band direct from the Las Vegas Strip, lots of costumes, multimedia, audience participation; including a giveaway! Overflowing with comedy, and choruses to sing-along to, this is a one of a kind show perfect for any audience!

Friday, July 8, at 7 p.m. “British Export” (The Beatles) will perform. What is there to say about the greatest band of all time? Featuring all the hits you know and love plus many authentic costume changes, British Export has provided the ultimate Beatles tribute show for over a decade.