Play Like Robert Foundation funding active lives in the Bitterroot Valley

by Nathan Boddy

When Doug Martin, race organizer for Robert’s Run, spoke to the Hamilton City Council on June 7th, he asked a simple question: “Can anything good come from tragedy?” He admitted that he did not have the answer, but the Play Like Robert Foundation, which developed in the aftermath of Robert Leonardi’s untimely death in 2019, is certainly doing its best to see that it does.

Robert Leonardi was killed in 2019 by a hit-and-run motorist on Golf Course Road. The tragedy stunned the community, but some of the pain of Robert’s loss was put into action only days after the funeral. Doug Martin and his son, Grant, decided to host a quickly assembled run in honor of Robert’s memory. The result was a several mile run through parts of Hamilton and River Park, and the participation of nearly 300 people. Martin says the event was very, “grass roots,” but seemed to have impact.

“When you exercise, you feel better chemically when you’re done,” says Martin. “Your brain chemistry changes. It felt like a funeral at that first race, but when it was done, people were laughing. They were willing to cry together too, but there were hugs and laughter.”

Philip Leonardi and Alyce Yoakam-Leonardi, Robert’s parents, are both educators in the Corvallis School District. Having seen the positive impact that first informal run had on a grieving community, they asked Doug Martin to continue to grow the event. Robert’s Run soon became the primary funding tool for the ‘Play Like Robert Foundation,’ which to date has funneled nearly $30,000 into community projects. As educators, the Leonardis and the rest of the Foundation’s board have chosen to see those funds go to things like school playground equipment, books and reading programs, and sporting equipment. The Foundation has also overseen the creation of the RAL Trail that connects Golf Course Road to the Eastside Highway near Tammany Lane. It hopes to see that trail expanded to run adjacent to Golf Course Road clear down to Highway 93.

Martin says of the Foundations board that, “They want to do things that impact children.” He points to the books that the Foundation has purchased for the area schools, each of which has a sticker on the inside jacket, stating that the book has been donated, ‘In Loving Memory of Robert A. Leonardi.’

“A lot of feedback we get from parents is that they’ll open the book on a nice evening with their kid and see that sticker and realize, ‘hey, I better enjoy this moment.’”

Another aspect of the Foundation is the encouragement of people to try something new, a trait which Robert portrayed with enthusiasm during his short life. To that end, Robert’s Run also provides a ‘Play Like Robert’ option which encourages participants to engage in a wide variety of activities and send in their photo wearing the event bib. Activities are limitless, such as hiking, paddling, hunting, fishing, etc. As listed on the event website, the purpose is to “be active for a good cause.”

Doug Martin, himself a physical therapist and a strong advocate for physical fitness, sees Robert’s Run and the Play like Robert Foundation as a fantastic way to be physically healthy, but also to engage in a family and community friendly event. “This is the most meaningful thing I’ve ever done,” he says. “To make a difference on this level is hard to put your finger on.”

Robert’s Run will take place on Saturday, August 6th and promises to be a well-organized, high level event. Interested participants can learn more by visiting the event web site at: https://runsignup.com/Race/MT/Hamilton/RobertsRun. More information about the Play Like Robert Foundation can be found at: https://www.playlikerobert.org/home.