Olympic medalist to welcome runners for Robert’s Run

The Play Like Robert Foundation is excited to announce that former Olympian, and Nike sponsored professional runner, Bernard Lagat will participate in the 4th Annual Robert’s Run, August 5-6 in Hamilton. Lagat will be on hand in several capacities, including the key speaker at a Runner’s Clinic presentation on Friday, August 5 at 6:30 p.m. Race participants will have the opportunity to run with the American and Kenyan record holder on Saturday, August 6 during the 5k, and he will welcome runners across the finish line for the 10k and 1-mile run. Participants will be able to meet Lagat and pose for a photo with the running legend.

Bernard Lagat is the American record holder in the 1500 meter and indoor mile. He owns the American record for the 1500 meters, 3000 meters, and 5000 meters outdoor events. Lagat is the third fastest 1500-meter runner of all time. He is a five-time Olympian, having competed in the 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 games. He earned a bronze medal in the 1500-meter run in 2000 in Sydney, Australia. He earned a silver medal in the 1500-meter run in Athens, Greece, in 2004, and has earned multiple medals including eight gold medals during his professional career in multiple world championship events.

“We are excited that Mr. Lagat can join us in the Bitterroot Valley on race weekend,” said Doug Martin, Race Director of Robert’s Run. “Not only is Bernard Lagat a very accomplished runner, he is also a family man who loves to spend time with his son and daughter. Robert’s Run is about stepping away from the computer, putting the cell phone down, being active and making memories with your family.”

Race Day Event Details

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Location: Hamilton High School, 327 Fairgrounds Rd, Hamilton, MT 59840

Time:

10k (6.2 miles) – 7:00 am

5k (3.1 miles) – 8:30 am

1 mile – 9:30 am

A virtual race option is also available. Following the race there will be a family-friendly festival with ice cream, music, games, and face painting. For more details about the race weekend or to register for Robert’s Run, visit www.runsignup.com/robertsrunmt. 100% of all proceeds from Robert’s Run are allocated directly to the Play Like Robert Foundation.

The Play Like Robert Foundation is a non-profit honoring the life of 9-year-old Robert Anthony Leonardi, whose life was taken by a hit and run driver in 2019. The foundation engages in charitable and educational activities, with a mission to connect people through learning, play, and the courage to try. The Play Like Robert Foundation is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization. For more details about the For more details about the Play Like Robert Foundation, visit https://www.playlikerobert.org