Notice to Westside Water Users

NOTICE TO WESTSIDE BITTERROOT RIVER SUBBASIN WATER USERS

Robert Petty and Margaret Petty have filed a motion to amend the means of diversion for water right claim nos. 76H 116773-00 and 76H 116774-00. Both claims are to divert water from Kootenai Creek. The claims currently are decreed to divert water to Ditch No. 3. The motion asks the Water Court to identify Kootenai Creek Pipeline as the means of diversion. A full copy of the motion is available on the “Notices & Information” page of the Montana Water Court’s website at https://courts.mt.gov/courts/water/Notices-Info/. Interested parties may file a response or objection.

Any response or objection to the motion to amend must be filed with the Montana Water Court, PO Box 1389, Bozeman, MT 59771-1389, within 45 days of the last publication or mailing of this notice. Therefore, the filing deadline is: August 6, 2022. A copy of any response or objection must be mailed to Margaret B. Petty and Robert A. Petty, 469 N. Kootenai Creek Road, Stevensville, MT 59870-6450. Please indicate “76HF-6001-A-2022” on any response, objection or other correspondence related to the motion to amend.

BS 6-8, 6-15, 6-22-22.