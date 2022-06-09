Notice to Creditors – Bertolero

John S. Masar

LionWood Law, PLLC

115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103

Stevensville, MT 59870

(406) 625-2682

[email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT,

RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JOHN ANTONE BERTOLERO, Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-22-70

Dept. No.: 1

HOWARD F. RECHT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, CHARLIE SMITH, c/o LionWood Law, PLLC, 115 W. 3rd Street, Suite 103, Stevensville, Montana 59870, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

