by Paul Kink, Stevensville

A yes or no answer you need to know from ALL candidates for local, state or federal government leadership positions BEFORE you cast your next vote.

“Do you support a ban an assault style weapons?”

You will find this answer quite easily as you listen to or read the candidates’ positions outlined in the campaign literature stuffed in your mailbox.

As you learn the answer to this question, please remember the following testimony presented to Congress on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 by Dr. Roy Guerrero, the Uvalde, Texas pediatrician who treated juvenile gunshot victims after the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde.

Dr. Guerrero described children who’d been shot by an 18 year old gunman and seeing the decapitated bodies of children who had been torn apart by bullets from an assault rifle. Dr. Guerrero said the AR-style rifle used in Uvalde left the killer’s victims unrecognizable.

“Two children, whose bodies had been so pulverized by the bullets fired at them, over and over again, whose flesh had been so ripped apart, that the only clue as to their identities were the blood spattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them,” Dr. Guerrero said.

Please consider this tragedy and others like it happening almost daily when you cast your next vote, and how you would feel if one of these children were yours.