Lone Rock Farmers Market to open

The Lone Rock Farmers Market group is proud to announce that the farmers market will be opening on Saturday, July 2.

Many volunteers have been working toward this goal of having their own neighborhood marketplace in Lone Rock. They will be starting up on July 2nd, this Saturday, and will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. at the relatively new Ambrose Community Park, just outside of Stevi town. The park is located at 4415 Sunnyside Cemetery Road, Stevensville, and is covered with lush grass adjacent to walking trails, a playground, baseball diamonds, volleyball and tennis areas, and a lovely community center. Just take Eastside Hwy (east) out of the town of Stevensville. You can go straight onto Ambrose once you come to a curve or wait for Three Mile Road and go right. Then, when you reach Sunnyside Cemetery, turn towards the park and you’re there.

The group hopes to provide not only a food source network to the residents of Lone Rock and the Stevensville area, but they are looking forward to having a trading post in the area, where folks can come to exchange goods and services. The group believes that the better we know each other in our own communities, the more likely we are to be prepared to thrive in difficult times, benefitting from each other’s capabilities and resources.

They also want to provide a place in the summer where neigbors, family and friends can gather for a relaxing time in the evenings to play at the park, browse the market, and chill out to some inspiring and engaging live tunes from local musicians.

The Lone Rock Farmers Market intends to be open every Saturday through October 1st, weather permitting.

Local businesses are welcome to become vendors. Anyone who would like to participate as food sellers, food trucks, bakery, coffee, desserts, artists, crafters, organic/non-GMO produce, non-profits, and any local businesses that wish to promote themselves or sell their products is encouraged to participate. Please text, email, or call at (406) 396-1236 or [email protected] See you this weekend at the market!