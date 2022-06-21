Karen Wilson Willis, born July 10, 1948, passed on May 23, 2022 at home with her husband by her side. They had been married 40 years. Karen was born in Hamilton, Montana and raised in Stevensville, Montana. She graduated from Stevensville High School in 1966. She was active in 4H, was a cheerleader and loved neighborhood baseball and bowling while growing up. She enjoyed staying connected to her high school friends over the years. Karen moved to Orcas Island, Washington in 1979 where she met and married her husband, Rich Willis. After several years on Orcas, they moved to the Tacoma WA area where she lived until her death. Karen lived with, and died from, MS. She loved her family and all the times she spent with them was a blessing. Her laughter was contagious and we will miss her sense of humor.

Karen is survived by her husband Rich, her sons, Michael Jandebeur and wife Roxsan, Tacoma WA, and Trent Jandebeur, Denver CO. She had three granddaughters, Michaela, Erin and Amber, great granddaughters Oceana and Isabella and great grandson Cooper. Karen also leaves behind her sisters Holly Wilson Larson, Orcas Island WA, Becky Wilson Boehmer, Missoula, MT and her brother Bud Wilson, Condon, MT, as well as many nephews and nieces. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Bill Wilson. The family held a private memorial.