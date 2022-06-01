Jean Matthews Tuesday at Twelve concert series to open June 14

The Jean Matthews Tuesday at Twelve Summer Concert Season opens June 14, and will run every Tuesday until Aug. 23. The free concerts take place from noon until 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford, in Hamilton.

The concert series began in 1990, the brainchild of founder Jean Matthews. Her three goals for the series were that the music be free to the public, that the musicians be paid a fair price for their performance, and to draw people to Hamilton’s beautiful and historic downtown. Matthews passed away in 2015, but the concert series continues as her legacy.

Although some seating is available on the museum grounds, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or a blanket for seating, and to dress for the weather. Picnicking is also encouraged, with many Hamilton restaurants and eateries offering take-out options. In the event of rain or unhealthy levels of smoke, the concerts will move indoors to the Community Room at Hamilton City Hall.

Though the musical styles will vary, all the concerts are family-friendly, and kids are welcome.

Russ Lawrence, organizer of the concert series, announced this summer’s musical lineup:

June 14 – Jordan Smith

June 21 – Northern Lights

June 28 – The Basement Boyz

July 5 – Bing Crosberry

July 12 – The Big Sky Mudflaps

July 19 – Basses Covered

July 26 – Night Blooming Jasmine

Aug. 2 – Travis Yost

Aug. 9 – Bitterroot Community Band

Aug. 16 – Who Dat!

Aug. 23 – John Schiever & Jack Mauer

“We’re pleased to introduce five new performers or combos this season, and to welcome back half a dozen favorites. With a wealth of talent to choose among, it’s never easy to narrow the list down, but we think these will all be crowd-pleasers,” said Lawrence.

Leadoff performer Jordan Smith is a 6th generation Bitterrooter and a longtime participant in the Missoula music scene. Playing all over the Rocky Mountain West with the bands Shakewell and Three Eared Dog, he has developed a style that ranges from blues/country to pop/funk.

The series is supported by local sponsors including the Rapp Family Foundation, the Downtown Hamilton Business Improvement District, Massa Home Center, Spice of Life Restaurant, Bitterroot Drug and Main Street Toys, Bitterroot Health, Trailwest Bank, and NorthWestern Energy, as well as dozens of local businesses and individuals.

For more information about the music series, email [email protected], or watch their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Tuesdayattwelve.