If it’s not broke

by Emmy Jessop and Bill McNulty, Stevensville

Let us introduce you to our friend, our coach, our current County Attorney and someone you should know. We have known Bill Fulbright for twenty plus years, as has every high school kid in the sports program in the Bitterroot. Ask a thousand kids and their parents to say anything negative about this man and you’ll have to keep on asking for quite a bit longer. His integrity is not contained to the coaching program. We have been involved personally, civically and professionally with Bill since we have known him. Bluffing is not in his character and poker is not his game, He is a breath of fresh air from the past. He says what he means and does what he says. I’m willing to bet that he hasn’t cast a ballot in another county or state in the past twenty years! He has the integrity we want in a county attorney coupled with the knowledge those on the wrong side of the law are not fond of. Mr. Fulbright has the demeanor we like in a neighbor and a friend. We need to keep politics out of the courts and embrace the common sense and compassion that Mr. Fulbright has brought with him to work and play everyday for the past twelve years.