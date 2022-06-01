Hamilton American Legion Post 47 hands out awards

On Saturday, April 30th, Ravalli Post 47 American Legion of Hamilton hosted a longevity and special awards luncheon. Five-year membership increment pins and certificates were presented to Post members with continuous membership. Other incremental pins and certificates will be awarded to members unable to be present for the awards ceremony at another time.

Monetary and certificate awards were given to the American Legion Oratory Contest winner, Dillon Macilwraith of Darby High School and two American Legion Essay Contest winners, Peter Harrington, 10th Grade High School Winner and Laurel DeGroot, 7th Grade Winner. Harrington and DeGroot are both home schooled.

Special recognition was rendered for the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Randy Eppinger of the Hamilton Police Department, and Tom Pitzinger, Firefighter of the Year. Tom was also selected by the Department as the Firefighter of the Year, and will be recognized for his selection at the Department Convention in June.

Other special awards were presented to the Post 47 Legionnaire of the Year Wes Maydole and to Marcus Burnham for his many years of service to the Post and community.