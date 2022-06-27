Florence dog competing at Westminster show

A Saint Bernard dog from Florence is competing in the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held June 18-22 in Tarrytown, New York. “Ian” was invited to attend the prestigious dog show after being ranked as a top dog in 2021.

Lasquite’s Ian of Rolando, call name Ian, is a four-year-old smooth coat Saint Bernard who resides with his family in Florence. He was ranked as the #1 All Breed Saint Bernard in 2021, ranks as #1 all time Owner/Handled Saint Bernard and is in the Saint Bernard Hall of Fame, among other honors. Ian’s winning record is attributed to his alignment with the standard set forth by the Saint Bernard Club of America which states, “Powerful, proportionately tall figure, strong and muscular in every part with powerful head and most intelligent expression.” He is known for his powerful but effortless movement and his calm demeanor. The smooth coat Saint Bernard is the foundation of the breed but most people are familiar with the long coat Saint Bernard from the Beethoven movies. In November, 2021, Ian was the first smooth coat Saint Bernard awarded Best in Show in 21 years. Ian is an AKC Grand Champion and also possesses Farm Dog, Temperament and Canine Good Citizenship titles.

Dog shows are one of the rare sporting events where professionals and amateurs compete side by side. Ian is handled by amateur owner handler Will Bratcher, a former Olympic caliber swimmer. Will Bratcher states, “Swimming was a timed sport while dog showing is a judged sport which required a shift in mindset for me. However, conditioning of the athlete (dog) is an important component for both. I am very proud of Ian receiving an invitation to the prestigious Westminster Dog Show. Though Ian is an amazing dog, we are very clear as we make the long drive to New York, that we are an underdog with a smooth coat Saint Bernard shown by an amatuer handler. For Ian and I it has always been about the joy of the journey and being on an adventure with the companionship of my dog.”

When not in the ring or traveling with his owner, Ian enjoys play time at home in Florence with his two six-month old sons, Bravo and Bodacious, and his nephew, Adler. He enjoys attending Woof Night at the Missoula Paddleheads Baseball game and strutting his stuff across the dugout during the “dog show.” He is a trained therapy dog who enjoys bringing joy to seniors and children. He is also the proud father of the “elite eight” and “sweet sixteen” litter. Ian is owned by Will Bratcher, Jann Butler, Terri Ebert, and his breeder, Tikki Smith.

The Five Valley Kennel Club is a group of individuals who are dedicated to the betterment of all dogs. FVKC sponsors annual all breed matches, conformation shows, agility and obedience trials. The club is available for breeder and rescue referrals. FVKC is proud to offer community support and donations to several canine-based organizations. More information about Five Valley Kennel Club can be found at http://www.fivevalleykennelclub.org.

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America’s oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S., and since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show. The annual dog show—a conformation competition for purebred dogs—and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship— where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete—make Westminster Week with its nearly 3,000 dogs from the U.S. and around the world a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. America’s Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century with its educational benched format, where the public can engage with more than 200 breeds of dogs in New York City. The Club’s mission, which enhances the lives of all dogs, celebrates the companionship of dogs, promotes responsible dog ownership, and breed preservation. More information about the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show can be found at https://www.westminsterkennelclub.org/