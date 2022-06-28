Firehouse Archery opens in Corvallis

by Scott Sacry

Archers in the Bitterroot Valley have a new place to congregate. It’s called Firehouse Archery, which is fitting since it is located in the old firehouse building on 2nd Street in Corvallis. They offer eight 20-yard target lanes and one virtual lane, along with a full pro shop staffed by an experienced bow tech and a full line of products for sale. Firehouse plans to offer league play, tournaments, camps, and they have a party/observation room. More importantly, in the eyes of owner Joseph Myers, they want to offer a sense of community.

“I love seeing people come together,” says Joseph. “In our modern age there are so many distractions, and I wanted to have a place where families can come together and learn something new and have fun.”

Community has been a constant in all the things Joseph has done in his life. He has worn many hats in his career, from author to speaker to publisher to educator to set designer, and in that time, connecting people and strengthening communities has been at the heart of it all. He has a deep desire to strengthen the bonds that tie people together – be it families, groups, towns or organizations.

“I’ve always had a passion for archery,” says Joseph, “ but a couple of years ago, my wife took an interest and wanted to shoot. We did it once and she was hooked. But there wasn’t a place in the valley to shoot, so we decided to create that place.” And Firehouse Archery was born.

“The goal is to create a community centered around archery, and have a place where families can come, connect, and have fun,” says Myers. “We know people who already have experience with archery will want to check us out, which is awesome, but we also want to be a place where people who have no archery experience can come and learn and try something new. I love seeing families bond over shared joy and experience.”

Joseph is an accomplished set designer and has worked on film and movie sets for many years. His eye for detail is evident all over the range and pro shop. The arrow holders are old fireman boots. Antique fire antiques and memorabilia inhabit the space. Old fire hoses form a curtain at the end of the range to block out light for shooters and as a barrier for errant shots. “It’s those little details that add depth and character,” says Joseph. “This is such a great space with a unique history so I wanted to pay homage to that.”

Firehouse Archery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-7, and Sunday from 2-6. “We will have a schedule on our website where people can sign up,” says Joseph, “but if there is an open spot anyone is welcome to come in and shoot. We will have tournaments, leagues, and host parties, but we will see how the community responds and adjust to meet their needs.”

For information call 406-375-5273 or visit their website at firehousearchery.com.