Fire danger level starting to climb

Fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest was raised from “Low” to “Moderate” on Monday. Forest officials are reminding area residents and visitors to be careful with fire. “We had cool, wet spring weather, but conditions are drying out quickly,” said Mark Wilson, Fire Management Officer. “In many areas, spring rains resulted in a good crop of grass that can feed a wildfire when it dries out. People need to be careful when camping, driving in the back country and cutting firewood,” he said.

When fire danger is “moderate”, fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fires is usually low. If a fire starts in open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days.

With the 4th of July right around the corner, the Bitterroot National Forest is a great place to get away from the noise of fireworks and enjoy your holiday. Remember fireworks are not permitted on all National Forests year-round. No fireworks of any kind may be discharged anywhere within the Bitterroot National Forest, regardless of weather conditions or holidays. Please leave them at home. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or six months in jail. Anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs which can be substantial.

Firefighters are asking for the public’s help in preventing human caused wildfires. Keep campfires small, and completely extinguish them before leaving camp. The best method is to douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again, making sure that all ashes are cold to the touch.

There are no fire restrictions at this time. To stay updated, visithttps://www.mtfireinfo.org/.

This year, Forest firefighting crews have extinguished four human-caused fires and two lightning fires on the Bitterroot National Forest.