Estate Sale – Stevensville

J. Groves Living Estate Sale, 332 Turner, Stevensville, Fri.-6/17 9-4(prices firm), Sat.-6/18 9-3, Sun.-6/19 9-1(½ price & more). EVERYTHING in this sale is very nice!! Many collectibles & unusual items! Antiques=dressers, commode, jewelry, artwork, oak secretary, oak desk, antique single bed, Blue Willow dishes, Spode dishes, cut glass & sterling! Kitchen everything, refrigerator, washer & dryer, nice lift chair, hoses, lawn cart & lawn everything, sofa table, coffee table, lamps, upcycled items, freezer, stuffed animals, book shelves, books, cedar chest, duck & goose decoys, coolers, walker, tools, vacuum, cartop carrier & so MUCH more! Everything must be sold because the house will be for sale. Mark your calendar; this is one you won’t want to miss! NO EARLIES – CASH.

Share this: