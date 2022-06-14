Election results in Ravalli County: solidly red

It will no doubt come as no surprise that votes cast in Ravalli County in last week’s primary election were overwhelmingly on the Republican ballot. According to the unofficial results, a total of 14,302 votes were cast out of a total of 33,748 registered voters (42.38% turnout). Of those that voted, 10,879 voted Republican and 3,423 voted Democratic. 17 blank ballots were cast.

In the county races, Republican incumbent County Attorney Bill Fulbright garnered 7,169 votes (70.70%) to Republican opponent Joan Mell’s 2,952 votes. No Democrats ran. Republican incumbent County Commissioner Jeff Burrows captured 8,076 votes (81.92%) while Republican opponent David A. Eutsler got 1,721 votes. No Democrats ran. Burrows will face Libertarian Marlin Ostrander Sr. in the general election in November.

Republican incumbent County Commissioner Greg Chilcott was unopposed, as were Clerk & Recorder Regina Plettenberg, County Sheriff Steve Holton, and County Treasurer Dan Whitesitt.

In the non-partisan county races, incumbents Justice of the Peace Jennifer Bedey Ray and District Court Judge Howard F. Recht ran unopposed. Scott E. Burlingham will replace retiring Justice of the Peace Jim Bailey. Burlingham ran unopposed.

Ravalli County voters also decided overwhelmingly in favor of a 3% excise tax on non-medical marijuana sales, with 10.214 (73.20%) voting in favor and 3,740 (26.80%) voting against. However, they did not approve a 3% excise tax on medical marijuana sales. That vote was 6,667 (47.92%) in favor, and 7,247(52.08%) against.

In the state legislative races, Jason Ellsworth, Republican incumbent State Senator for SD 43, received 3,448 votes (67.65%), beating out challenger Joede Vanek who got 1,628 votes. Ellsworth will face Democrat John Schneeberger in the general election. Schneeberger got 1,510 votes.

Republican incumbent Representative Michele Binkley, House District 85, brought in 2,454 votes. She will face Democrat Rosan Stover who received 659 votes in the general election.

Republican incumbent David Bedey, representing HD 86, received 1,906 votes (82.23%) to handily beat Republican challenger Jeffery B. Jones who got 405 votes (17.47%). Bedey will face Democrat Anne W. Brown in the general election. Brown received 780 votes.

Republican incumbent Ron Marshall, representing HD 87, received 2,084 votes. No one ran on the Democratic ticket. However, Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has announced that Independent candidate Will Lovett Moore submitted 260 of the required 252 signatures in his petition to appear on the ballot for House District 87. Pending compliance with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices, Moore will be on the general election ballot in November against Marshall.

In House District 88, one of the more hotly contested races, Republicans Alan Lackey and Wayne Rusk had a fairly close race, with Rusk overcoming Lackey, 1,530 (59.30%) to 1,033 (40.04%). Rusk will face Democrat Ko Moua in the general election. Moua received 692 votes.

In the race for Supreme Justice #1, incumbent Jim Rice retained his seat, receiving 8,822 votes (75.36%) to Bill D’alton’s 2,838 (24.24%). For Supreme Court Justice #2, James Brown received 5,722 votes (46.09%) beating out incumbent Ingrid Gustafson (a Gov. Steve Bullock appointee) who got 4,928 votes (39.70%) and Michael F. McMahon who got 1,732 votes (13.95%).

In the race for Montana’s new seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, five Republicans faced off, with Ryan Zinke finishing in the top spot. Zinke got 4,960 votes (46.93%), with the next closest being Al “Doc” Olszewski with 3,676 votes (34.78%). Other Republican contenders were Mary Todd with 1,086 votes, Matt Jette with 549 votes, and Mitch Heuer with 260 votes. On the Democratic ticket, Monica Tranel was the clear winner with 2,463 votes (73.83%). Other Democrat contenders were Cora Neumann with 697 votes and Tom Winter with 175 votes. Zinke and Tranel will face each other in the general election.