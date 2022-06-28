Dolly’s kids thank Elks Lodge

by Syble Solomon, Coordinator, Imagination Library of Ravalli County

Dolly Parton Imagination Library is starting our 3rd year this month with more than 50% of the children from birth to five in our county receiving a free book each month. We want to thank the Elks Lodge #1651 for being our first donor and continuing to award us their Spotlight Grant each year. Their combined donations provided 3,200 books to our kids! That’s 266 kids receiving one book a month for a year mailed to their homes. Thank you! If you have a child in the program and know any members of the Elks, please thank them for their support. To register your child, go to imaginationlibraryravallicounty.com.