Darby group thanks Hall for ‘putting Darby on the map’

“Thank you for literally putting Darby on the map. The Lewis and Clark map, that is.” The Bitterroot Heritage Civic Group in Darby has issued a public thank you to Ted Hall. Hall has written two books in connection with the Lewis & Clark Corps of Discovery. As a member of the Bitterroot Heritage Civic Group in Darby, “he has worked extremely hard to help make the [Sacajawea] park a very informative stop to not only tourists, but to our residents. He just beams when the students of various classes visit the life size bronze of Sacajawea and look at the beautifully displayed maps of the journey in the park.”

The public is invited to a July 4th unveiling of the Lewis & Clark Descent Trail markers at Sacajawea Park and enjoy talks from those involved with the project. “We are sure that without Ted’s patience and perseverance over a 20 year span the project would have never existed. Ted is an outstanding part of our community, and we want to make sure he is recognized,” states the thank you.