County weed district hosts youth biocontrol program

by Nathan Boddy

Sunshine and spring rains means that the Bitterroot Valley has greened up in a hurry. Alongside grass, crops and native vegetation, however, invasive weeds are also taking advantage of the growing season.

The Ravalli County Weed District (RCWD) is happy to announce another summer of their Youth Biocontrol Program. This non-profit program, which first arrived in Ravalli County in 2005, engages the efforts of high school students in the battle against noxious weeds through biological control, i.e. the releasing of insects naturally harming to those same noxious weeds. For example, the Root Boring Weevil kills Spotted Knapweed by laying its eggs inside the root system of the weed, whereafter its larva tunnel through and feed on the tissue of the plant, eventually killing it. While introduction of a non-native species might raise eyebrows, Sarah Holmes, leader of the Biocontrol Program, says that each species of insect is carefully studied for upwards of 20 years before getting the green light to use as biocontrol.

The Biocontrol Program’s young employees collect and distribute the various beetles and weevils, and make them available to the public through purchase from the RCWD. Holmes points out that the weevils are very effective at killing knapweed, but that they need a little help from humans to do so.

“They can lay 300 eggs in a season,” says Holmes, “but they don’t travel that far. So that’s what we’re doing, we’re helping them move.” While using a biocontrol method is not the only option for weed control, it does a good job of protecting other plants and species. “If we can get these natural predators, what’s better than that?” says Holmes.

The students in the Biocontrol Program also engage in old-fashioned hand-pulling of noxious weeds where necessary, and attend various trainings during the summer. The youth in the program get the opportunity to learn about native plants and healthy ecosystems while working in conjunction with the Ravalli County Weed District, the Forest Service, Montana Department of Transportation and the Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation. Holmes says that working with the students is great and

that she is encouraged by how much they know, and says that the opportunity for the students is a fantastic way to build a resume.

Holmes will be overseeing four high school students this summer and is looking forward to raising additional funds for the program by selling native plants during the ‘50 Mile Garage Sale,’ which will take place on June 24th and 25th. The plants, which will be available for purchase at the Ravalli County Weed District office at 121 S. Tudor Street in Victor, are all examples of sturdy, native species that people should consider when planning their green spaces. While there, people can have a look at the Educational Garden that Holmes began on the site last year with funding from the Forest Service and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

“There are so many new people here in the valley,” she says, “we just wanted people to know what works here.”