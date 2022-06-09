Circus coming to Stevensville

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Stevensville on Tuesday, June 14th, with shows at 5 and 7 p.m. C&M Circus has been providing quality family entertainment for 37 years. The circus visit to Stevensville was previously sponsored by the Stevensville Main Street Association, and now the Stevensville Civic Club has stepped in to make sure this fun event continues. The authentic one-ring, Big Top circus has been featured on the A&E special: “Under the Big Top.” This year’s C&M Circus will feature Big Cats, Aerialists Extraordinaire, 10th generation Loyal Bareback Horse Riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the Tight Rope and Wheel of Destiny, and circus clowns. On circus day, the public is invited to watch the Big Top go up at 9:30 a.m. There will also be tours where you can learn all about life on the road, see the animals and learn about their care and get a behind-the-scenes look at the show. The Midway opens at 4 p.m, with pony rides, moon bounce, giant slide, face painting and concession stand. Discounted tickets are still available at Super 1 Foods, A2Z Personnel, Valley Drug and Burnt Fork Market. Advance tickets are $12 for adults, and $7 for children 2-12 and seniors 65 and older. Box office tickets go on sale one hour before each show and are $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors.

