Stevensville – Betty Jean Lowell was welcomed to “Glory Land” on June 17, 2022. Looking at the dates on Betty’s headstone, we see the date of her birth and then we see the date she departed this world. But what matters most is that little dash between those two dates. For that dash represents all the time she spent alive on earth and those who loved her know what that little line is worth, how she lived and loved and how she spent her dash.

She kissed her three children, Terry Bivens, Ric Lowell (Patti) and Vickie Vernon (Arnold) goodbye and waved goodbye to her sister, Lorraine Broadhurst. It was with great affection she was called “Grandma Betty” not only by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but by many others who needed a grandma.

Betty always joked that Friday the 13th was her lucky day because she was born on Friday, December 13th, 1927, to Chris and Molly Laubhan in Kansas. Her parents immigrated from Russia to a German community in Kansas when they were children. They were known as the Germans from Russia.

Betty and her husband Hank Lowell married June 11,1943 when she was just 16. She jokingly says, “I graduated high school as a married woman while my husband was away serving his country.” Betty and Hank sought a new adventure for their young family, so they moved from Castle Rock, Colorado to Montana in 1952. They bought a large cattle ranch called St. Mary’s Ranch on the west side of the Bitterroot Valley outside of Stevensville. Betty and Hank, along with their young children, loved riding horses and joined the St. Mary’s Saddle Club right away. Some of Betty’s most memorable rides were on the Bison Range in St. Ignatius, Montana.

Another activity Betty loved was playing all kinds of cards. She and Hank were members of the local bridge club and didn’t miss that once a month card game for at least 25 years. She’d say “my father-in-law taught me to play cards when I was 16 and I’ve been playing cards ever since.” She played until her eyesight left her at age 93 but loved playing the board game Aggravation until she passed away.

Betty worked alongside her friends at the Stevensville bakery, drugstore, and creamery all the while being a Cub Scout den mother, 4-H leader, FHA advisor and belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion, the Stevensville Garden Club and belonged to the ladies bowling and basketball leagues. She was very active in the Stevensville United Methodist Church, chairing the “Apple Dumpling Gang” for years. Betty was nominated and crowned “Stevensville Citizen of the Year” at the annual Creamery Picnic in 1991. Bingo, cake decorating and volunteering with several organizations rounded out her busy days. She’d say “I just love people” proving that over and over throughout her long life.

After her husband, Hank, passed away in 1993 she took on a new role as president of the Stevensville Senior Center, not relinquishing her presidential position for ten years. Her busy days revolved around the Senior Center and church. Her daughter, Terry, recalls her mom standing in front of the big picture window that faced St. Mary’s mountain and every morning loudly singing “This is the day the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it.” She attended several different Bible Study groups and when there was a lull in the conversation, she’d break out singing “This is the Day.” Everyone would smile and sing along with her.

Betty was very artistic and for fun did some china painting and loved flower arranging. She passed on those hobbies to her daughters, Terry and Vickie, who have taken that baton with enthusiasm.

Betty wants to be remembered for her love of God and for her love of her family and friends. Her legacy to her grandchildren, Erik Bivens, David Lowell, Danyel Lowell-Clark, Robbie Vernon and Tawnya Vernon, will be remembered with broad smiles as they recall their special times with Grandma Betty. Her great-grandchildren will always remember the “wet kisses” she’d give them.

So when the sun set on Betty’s life here on earth, she’s lovingly remembered for the dash between December 13, 1927 and June 17, 2022. She made the most of her dash! The celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Stevensville United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank Missoula Hospice for all the love and care given to Betty the last few months of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Stevensville United Methodist Church, the Stevensville Senior Center, or a charity of your choice in memory of Betty Lowell. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.