Bartender/Mixologist – Hamilton

Wanted

Bartender/Mixologist. Requested to apply in person at the Eagles Lodge/FOE 1693 at 125 N. 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT. Call (406)363-1113 to make an appointment. Must possess an alcohol server certification valid in the state of MT, or obtain one within 60 days of hire. The Eagles Lodge is looking for an energetic employee with new ideas and small-town kindness. The job description will be discussed in the interview. Pay DOE. Thank you for applying. We need great people to join our outstanding team.

