Track Roundup

by Scott Sacry

District 6B

Florence-Carlton’s track & field teams competed in the District 6B meet at the Missoula County Stadium on May 13th & 14th.

The Florence girls team finished in 4th place with 69 points. Kendall Boehm won both the shot put (29-09) and the discus (110-11). Allison Streekstra took 2nd in the 3200m (14:17.90) and 3rd in the 1600m (6:40.23). Dylan Kidd took 3rd in the 800m (2:46.79) and 4th in the 300m hurdles (55.55). Quinn Skaggs took 2nd in the javelin (93-04) and 6th in the 400m (1:09.13). Isaebel Hartsell-Miller got 4th in the triple jump (27-03). The 4×400 relay team of Boehm, Cambell, Kidd, and Skaggs took 2nd, while the 4×100 relay team of Cambell, Boehm, Hartsell-Miller, and Skaggs took 4th.

Florence’s boys finished 2nd with 121 points in the team standings. Florence’s Nathaniel Gale won the 1600m (4:43.71) and the 3200m (10:13.02). Luke Maki won the discus (134-01) and took 3rd in the Shot Put (39-05). Quinn Lue won the high jump (5-10). Freshman Kyler Harris took second in the 800m (2:07.70), the 1600m (4:46.63) and the 3200m (10:15.02). William Wagner won the 300m hurdles (44.08), took 4th in the high jump (5-06), and took 5th in the 100m (12.00) and the 200m (23.77). Harrison Shepp took 4th in the 110m hurdles (18.82) and the 300m hurdles (46.04). Jared Pallo took 4th in the discus (111-10) and 6th in the shot put (35-05). Nathan Rayburn took 4th in the 3200m (11:49.27). Samuel Adams took 6th in the 400m (59.00). Florence’s 4×400 relay team of Adams, Harris, Gale, and Horsens took 2nd, and the 4×100 relay team of Adams, Lue, Williford, and Wagner took 3rd.

District 13C

Track athletes for Darby and Victor competed in the District 13C meet at the Missoula County Stadium on May 13th & 14th.

The Darby girls placed 4th as a team. Hadassah Wilson had a busy day. She took 2nd in the 200m (28.13) and 400m (1:05.04), and 3rd in the long jump (15-09) and 100m (13.78). Amber Anderson took 2nd in the 100m hurdles (17.90) and 3rd in the javelin (91-06). Makena Hawkinson took 4th in the 100m (13.95). Lily Bennett took 5th in the javelin (80-08). Darby’s 4x100m relay team of Anderson, Wilson, K. Fisher, and Hawkinson took 2nd, while the 4x400m relay team of Hawkinson, Smith, Fisher, and Fisher took 4th.

The Darby boys placed 4th as a team. William Martin won the 300m hurdles (41.17), took 3rd in the 110m hurdles (16.40), and 4th in the 200m (24.02). Dillon Macllwraith took 5th in the 3200m (12:55.39). In the discus, Clayton Lucas took 3rd (120-03), while Hooper Reed took 5th (118-06). Darby’s 4x100m relay team of Hamblen, Duggan, Townsend, and Martin took 3rd, and the 4x400m relay team of Hamblen, Martin, Duggan, and Macllwraith took 4th.

The Victor girls placed 7th in the team standings. America Baugus took 2nd in the discus (90-09) and 5th in the shot put (24-05). Virginia Dahl-Brown took 6th in the 800m (2:51.68).

The Victor boys team placed 5th. Carson Varner took 2nd in the shot put (44-05) and 6th in the discus (114–09). Canyon Parks took 2nd in the triple jump (38-06.50). Robert Crosbie took 5th in the 100m (12.24) and the 200m (24.05). Cale Alber took 6th in the 100m (12.35). Dante Wilson took 6th in the 3200m (13:29.94). Victor’s 4x100m relay team of Crosbie, Alber, Varner, and Parks took 4th.

Class A

The track & field teams from Corvallis, Hamilton, and Stevensville competed alongside seven other Class A schools in Polson on Saturday, May 14th. This event served as one last warmup before Divisionals, which will be in Hamilton May 20th & 21st.

Several Bitterroot Valley athletes had impressive results. For the girls, Corvallis’s Madison Lewis won the shot put (41’11.5) and took 2nd in the discus (112’11). Hamilton’s Layne Kearns won the triple jump (34’7.5). Corvallis’s Olivia Lewis won the 100m hurdles (16.35). Corvallis’s Amara Auch won the 3200m (12:04.79). Stevensville’s Claire Hutchison took 2nd in the 100m (13.14) and the high jump (4’10), and 3rd in the 200m (26.62). Corvallis’s Tahnee Lewis won the javelin (107’9).

For the boys, Hamilton’s Lane Cole won the 1600m with a time of 4:23.06, which is the fastest time in Class A this year. Andrew Burrows of Hamilton took 1st in the discus with a throw of 163’5, which is the 2nd best in Class A this year. Burrows also took 2nd in the Shot Put (50’6). Corvallis’s Levi Reynoso took first in the javelin (159’8). In the pole vault, Hamilton’s Colter Kirkland placed 1st and Andrew Carmody took 2nd, both clearing 13’6. Kirkland also took 2nd in the 1600m (4:38.37). Hamilton’s Harrison Silverio won the 3200m (10:17.65). Corvallis’s Brinson Wyche, who has the fastest time in Class A in the 3200m and the 2nd fastest time in the 1600m, won the 800m (1:58.44). All times are from Athletic.net