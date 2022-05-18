by Wayne Rusk, Candidate for HD 88, Corvallis

Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out with support and encouragement this last week.

You may have seen the recent attacks against me for events that happened in my life nearly 10 years ago. This involved two DUIs I received, and medication I was prescribed in 2013, and it remains a great regret of my life. It was by the grace of God, a loving wife and family, and a ton of hard work that I recovered from this, never to drink again.

I have never tried to hide it and knew it would be brought up during the campaign. I counted the costs, and decided that the opportunity to serve our community was worth enduring the scrutiny that invariably attends a bid for public office.

I remain committed to earn the support of those who, like myself, seek to unite the conservative community of Ravalli County.