Summons – Reed vs GMAC Mortgage Corp.

William J. Nelson, Esq.

Nelson Law Office PLLC

217 North 3rd Street Suite J

Hamilton, MT 59840

Telephone: (406) 363-3181

Attorney for Plaintiffs

Issued

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

PHILIP ALLAN REED AND SUSAN ELIZABETH REED,

Plaintiffs,

vs

GMAC Mortgage Corp. DBA ditech.com, a Pennsylvania Corporation, and all persons, known or unknown claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint adverse to Plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon Plaintiff’s title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent,

Defendants.

Cause No. DV-41-2022-93

Dept. No. 1

SUMMONS TO ALL UNKNOWN DEFENDANTS

TO: All persons known or unknown claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint adverse to Plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon Plaintiff’s title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent,

THIS ACTION IS BROUGHT TO QUIET TITLE TO LAND SITUATED IN RAVALLI COUNTY MONTANA AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

Lot 1, Trapper Peak Estates, a subdivision in the SE ¼ Section 12, Township 2 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County Montana, according to the recorded plat thereof. Doc No. 444333,

Within 21 days after service of this summons, you must serve on the Plaintiffs an answer to the attached Complaint under Rule 12 of the Montana Rules of Civil Procedure. Do not include the day you were served in your calculation of time. The answer or motion must be served on the Plaintiff or Plaintiff’s attorney, if Plaintiff is represented by an attorney, whose name and address are listed above.

If you fail to respond, Judgment by Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. You also must file your answer or motion with the Court.

Given under my hand this 3rd day of May, 2022.

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By:

Deputy Clerk of Court

