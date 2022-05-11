Storage Unit Sale

LEGAL NOTICE

Becky Bonngard, Jesse Goodwin, Lola Sabrina Groover, Lindsey D. Jacobson, Brenda Beard, NOTICE IS NOW GIVEN, that pursuant to the provisions of MC 70-6-601, et. seq. and the contracts you signed, the contents of your storage units are now subject to an operator’s lien. Unless the accruing balance is paid in full and all contents removed from the units, before 12 noon, May 20, 2022, the contents of the storage units will be removed and sold at XTRA Space RV & Mini Storage, 350 Old Corvallis Rd., Hamilton, MT, 59840, at 1 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

