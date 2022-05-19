Notice to Creditors – Zinkowich

DAVID L. ZINKOWICH
692 Deer Ridge Rd
Victor, Montana 59875
Telephone: 406/961-5292
Email: [email protected]
Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
Margaret M. Zinkowich;
Deceased.
Case No.: DD-22-62
Dept. No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons
having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to David L. Zinkowich, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at 692 Deer Ridge Rd, Victor, Montana 59875, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated this 11th day of May, 2022.
/s/ David L. Zinkowich
Personal Representative.
BS 5-18, 5-25, 6-1-22.
