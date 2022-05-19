Notice to Creditors – Zinkowich

DAVID L. ZINKOWICH

692 Deer Ridge Rd

Victor, Montana 59875

Telephone: 406/961-5292

Email: [email protected]

Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In Re the Estate of:

Margaret M. Zinkowich;

Deceased.

Case No.: DD-22-62

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons

having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to David L. Zinkowich, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at 692 Deer Ridge Rd, Victor, Montana 59875, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated this 11th day of May, 2022.

/s/ David L. Zinkowich

Personal Representative.

BS 5-18, 5-25, 6-1-22.