Notice to Creditors – Swanson

John S. Masar

LionWood Law, PLLC

115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103

Stevensville, MT 59870

(406) 625-2682

[email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT,

RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JOSIE ROSALEE SWANSON,

a/k/a Josephine Meuchel Swanson,

a/k/a Josephine R. Swanson,

a/k/a Josie Swanson,

Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-2022-59

Dept. No.: 1

HOWARD F. RECHT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed

Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims

against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after

the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to JAMES B. SWANSON, the Personal

Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o LionWood Law, PLLC, 115 W. 3rd

Street, Suite 103, Stevensville, Montana 59870, or filed with the Clerk of the

above Court.

Dated this 26th day of April, 2022.

/s/ JAMES B. SWANSON,

Personal Representative

c/o LionWood Law, PLLC

115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103

Stevensville, MT 59870

LionWood Law, PLLC

/s/ John S. Masar

Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 5-4, 5-11, 5-18-22.