Notice to Creditors – Swanson

John S. Masar
LionWood Law, PLLC
115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103
Stevensville, MT 59870
(406) 625-2682
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT,
RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
JOSIE ROSALEE SWANSON,
a/k/a Josephine Meuchel Swanson,
a/k/a Josephine R. Swanson,
a/k/a Josie Swanson,
Deceased.
Probate No.: DP-2022-59
Dept. No.: 1
HOWARD F. RECHT
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed
Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims
against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after
the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to JAMES B. SWANSON, the Personal
Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o LionWood Law, PLLC, 115 W. 3rd
Street, Suite 103, Stevensville, Montana 59870, or filed with the Clerk of the
above Court.
Dated this 26th day of April, 2022.
/s/ JAMES B. SWANSON,
Personal Representative
c/o LionWood Law, PLLC
115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103
Stevensville, MT 59870
LionWood Law, PLLC
/s/ John S. Masar
Attorney for Personal Representative
BS 5-4, 5-11, 5-18-22.
