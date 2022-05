Looking for help with light housework (e.g. vacuuming, not toilets) and lifting of heavier items. This help is for an older person with health conditions that prevent them from opening boxes, unloading groceries from car, moving things around. Due to health conditions, you must be up to date on all vaccines including COVID vaccines. Expect this to be 5-10 hours per week on a highly flexible schedule at $20 / hour. Text 720-428-1955 if interested.

5-4 thru 5-31.