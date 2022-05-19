Bitterroot Star

Florence, Corvallis softball teams’ wins continue

by Leave a Comment

Corvallis’s Kaitlin McCartney prepared to field a ball. McCartney had 2 RBIs in Corvallis’s 13-6 win over Butte Central on Friday, May 13th. Photo by Scott Sacry.

by Scott Sacry

Several Bitterroot Valley softball teams participated in the Laverne Combo Softball Invitational on Friday, May 13th, and Saturday, May 14th in Butte. Florence-Carlton continued their recent dominance, going 4-0 at the tournament and outscoring their opponents 60-6. On Friday, they beat a solid Laurel squad, 13-0. Florence’s Kylie Kovatch pitched a shutout, struck out 12, and only allowed one hit in the victory. At the plate, Kovatch went 2 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Also on Friday, they defeated Libby, 15-3. Florence catcher Kasidy Yeoman went 3 for 3 with a home run and 4 RBIs in the victory. On Saturday, Florence made quick work of Browning in three innings, winning 20-0. Florence’s Ava Philbrick led the offense with 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs. They closed out the weekend with a 12-3 victory over the Butte High JV team. In that game, shortstop Kolbi Wood went 3 for 3 with a home run and 3 RBIs.

Florence’s Ava Philbrick getting ready to make a play. Philbrick scored 2 runs and had 4 RBIs in Florence’s 20-0 win over Browning on Saturday, May 14th. Photo by Scott Sacry.

The Corvallis softball team had a busy and successful week, going 5-1. On Tuesday, May 10th, they beat East Helena, 14-2, on Thursday they beat Stevensville, 18-5. At the Laverne Combo in Butte, they beat Butte Central, 13-6, on Friday. Corvallis’s Kaitlin McCartney went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Also on Friday, Corvallis lost to the Butte High JV team, 0-3. On Saturday, they beat Custer County, 15-1, in three innings. Corvallis’s pitcher Gabby Krueger got the win. In their final game of the weekend, they beat Ronan, 9-4. Jadyn Greenwood went 3 for 3 with a home run, 3 stolen bases, and 3 RBIs. Gabby Krueger also homered at the plate and got the win as the pitcher. 

