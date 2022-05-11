Estate Sale – Stevensville

Enormous Merv & Rae Porter Estate Sale – 3803 Hwy 93 W, Stevi. 5/12 – 9 -4 (prices firm), 5/13 – 9-3, 5/14 – 9-2, 5/15 – 9-1(half price or less). Huge variety: glassware & collectibles, plants, baskets, recliners, TV’s, air conditioner, 6 desks, dressers, upright freezer, musical instruments, oak tables, 100’s of books, original art, art supplies, amazing buffet, grandfather clock, marble clock, beds, National cash register, computer, printers, J.R. Eason sculpture, sterling, & more. Huge shop full of tools: chop saws, stacking tool chest, cast iron stove, welding equipment, parts washer, table saws, every hand tool, chain saws & refrigerator, & more. Barbeque, lawn furniture, drafting table, 100’s of picture frames, antique school desks, old windows, fishing tackle & more. Plus, a 1960’s working backhoe & 1 for parts. The house, shop, & 4 car carport are extremely full so have patience with shoppers and check out! Make sure you have lots of time; you will want to visit this sale more than once!! Everything must go because the house and property will be for sale. NO EARLIES – CASH ONLY.

