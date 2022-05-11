Call for Bids – Back country trail work

CALL FOR BIDS

Bitterroot Backcountry Cyclists (BBC) is partnering with the USDA Forest Service to complete trail clearing on the Bitterroot National Forest (BNF). BBC is currently accepting bids for a service contract for Trail Opening on more than 200 miles of trails throughout the Montana portion of the BNF, outside of designated Wilderness areas. The type of work includes: “Logging Out” all downed or leaning trees within the clearing limits (width and height); “Loose Rock Removal” of all rock larger than 6” from the trail tread; and “Drainage Clearing” of all drainage structures. The Contractor shall provide all expertise, labor, supervision, services, equipment, mobilization, tools, supplies, permits, licenses, transportation, and incidentals necessary to perform trail opening, for which the desired outcome is in strict accordance with the Standard Trail Plans and Specifications. Bid packages, including list of trails in scope of project, maps, trail specifications, and additional details are available by email from [email protected] or by telephone at 406-381-7903. Bids must be received by May 25, 2022 and will be awarded on or about May 27, 2022.

BS 5-11-22.