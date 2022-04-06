Victor Sewer District meeting

Notice of Public Meeting

The Victor Sewer District will hold a public meeting on Wednesday April 13, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Victor Sewer District Shop, Martinell Lane for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the on-going WastewaterSystem Preliminary Engineering Report. The District’sconsulting engineer, Morrison-Maierle, will provide an overview of the facility planning process, summarize the existing and future conditions, and discuss deficiencies of the sewer system. All attendees will have the opportunity to express their opinions regarding this project. Public attendance is encouraged. Written comments may be submitted to Aaron McConkey, Morrison-Maierle, Inc.,1055 Mount Ave, Missoula, MT 59801

BS 4/6